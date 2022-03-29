ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing additional charges after police found him in the ceiling of the business he broke into Feb. 28.

We previously reported that Asheville police responded to the 1400 block of Patton Avenue for a busted window.

Officers also heard someone moving inside the ceiling, police said. They attempted to get the man down but he refused.

According to police, the man eventually surrendered.

Officers charged Antonio Carlos Porter, 57, with resist, delay, obstruct and felony breaking and entering.

APD Criminal Investigations Division detectives also responded on Feb. 28 and tied Porter to other business break-ins, including three businesses on Tunnel Road, two on Hendersonville Road, one on South Tunnel Road, and one on Sweeten Creek.

On Tuesday, police charged Porter with four more counts of felony breaking and entering, as well as four additional counts of injury to personal property for crimes in which he broke into other businesses in Asheville.

Porter is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center