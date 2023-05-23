MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man is facing additional charges stemming from an assault that occurred in late April.

7News previously reported that Jamie Christopher McKinney, 29, was charged with felonious assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats after the incident.

Further investigation revealed evidence that led to the additional charges of felonious second degree forcible rape and felonious first degree kidnapping.

His bond, originally set at $5,000, has been increased to $505,000.