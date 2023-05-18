WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man previously arrested for multiple counts of sexual exploration of a minor has been charged three more times for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday it was charging Cory Donovan Simpson, 30, with three additional counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

Simpson was previously out on bail for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

As of Thursday Simpson remained in jail on a combined $300,000 surety bond on the three additional charges.

The additional charges stem from an investigation the Oconee County Sheriff’s

Office has been conducting with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the

Department of Homeland Security.



The investigation stemmed from online tips in regards to Simpson allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, which reportedly also included attempts to blackmail multiple minors for the purposes of monetary gain.



Based upon evidence that was gathered during the investigation, investigators obtained a search

warrant for Simpson’s residence, which was served last Tuesday. Evidence also obtained during

the investigation led to probable cause being established and arrest warrants obtained.