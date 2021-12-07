Man faces charges after deputies seize 6.2 pounds of drugs in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies seized 6.2 pounds of drugs in Buncombe County.

After a six-month long investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Theodore Russell Finley, of Asheville.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Finely’s home where they seized 2.7 pounds of fentanyl, 1.9 pounds of crack cocaine, 1.6 pounds of powder cocaine, $78,926, and two pistols, one of which was stolen.

(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Finely was charged with:

possession of firearm by felon

possession of stolen firearm

level III trafficking in fentanyl

possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver fentanyl

level III trafficking in cocaine

possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine

maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purposes of controlled substances

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Finley was given a $200,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said this is the largest fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County history.