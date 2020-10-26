Man faces charges after home burglary in Oconee Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

William Kyle Craig – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested Saturday on burglary and theft charges.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy responded to an address on Mt. Pleasant Road near Westminster following a report about a burglary at a home, and firearms were reported as stolen.

When the deputy arrived on-scene, he made contact with the victim and an investigation began.

A Criminal Investigations Division investigator was also called to the scene.

During the investigation, deputies found some of the stolen firearms taken from the home in two separate vehicles at a separate address on Mt. Pleasant Road.

According to the release, all but two firearms were recovered.

William Kyle Craig, 27, of Seneca, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains on $75,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case.

