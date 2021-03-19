Man faces charges after leading deputies on chase, assaulting officer

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was taken into custody Tuesday after leading deputies on a chase and assaulting an officer.

Deputies said officers attempted to stop a Honda at about 4:26 p.m. on Summey Road in Old Fort.

Officers said the driver, James Kevin Beaver, 43, refused to stop and led officers on a chase to Souther Road, where he jumped out to the vehicle and ran away.

A deputy chased Beaver into the woods and arrested him, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said Beaver became “combative” and assaulted the deputy during the arrest.

Beaver has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest, assault on a law enforcement and resisting a public officer.