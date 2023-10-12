SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after police said he shot a gun multiple times near a preschool Wednesday morning in Spindale.

According to the Spindale Police Department, officers responded at 12:01 p.m. for a shots fired call in the area of Carver Center on Carver Street.

The 911 caller worked for the school and said they heard several gunshots and were in the process of locking the school down.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they also heard gunshots coming from the area of Arizona Street, which is directly behind the school.

Officers responded the the area and located the house that the the gunshots were coming from.

While there, officers came in contact with Glen Allen Dupell, who was in the yard, firing a rifle into a large tree.

Dupell was taken into custody and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits. The police department then found out that Dupell was a convicted felon so he was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The police department does not believe that Dupell was firing his weapon in an unsafe direction nor were any children in danger.