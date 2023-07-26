SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after police said he shot at a vehicle in his driveway early Tuesday morning in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, an officer was stopped by a person at 12:30 p.m. while on routine patrol.

The victim told the officer that his friend shot at his car as he was leaving his house.

Officers said they noticed a bullet hole in the corner panel of his rear driver-side window, through the window and through the passenger seat into the front passenger door.

The victim told officers that he went over to a house in the 500 block of Farley Avenue to visit a friend, Christian Carson.

Once the victim got to Carson’s house, he said he seemed to be intoxicated and said that Carson kept trying to start an argument.

Carson told the victim to get out of his house. The incident report said the victim “hurried to look for his keys and quickly exited the house”.

According to police, shortly after the victim got into the vehicle, he heard a gunshot and looked back and saw Carson holding a gun.

While police were talking to the victim, Carson called 911 to speak with an officer about the incident.

Officers spoke to Carson who said the victim got angry, pushed Carson and tried to strangle him and that’s when Carson told the victim to get out of his house.

Police said Carson said the victim was in his car still yelling at him when Carson fired one time at his vehicle.

Police arrested Carson and charged him with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious damage to property and discharging a weapon within the city limits.