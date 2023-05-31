ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges after officers said he fired shots into an Upstate home four different times during two and a half years.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded to a house along Fleming Road on December 12, 2021, for shots fired into the home.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed a bullet hole in one window and six bullet holes along the front of the house.

Police said shots were fired into this house on the following dates: September 9, 2021, December 12, 2021, January 21, 2023, and May 16, 2023.

Following an investigation, warrants were signed for Jacques Terrell Valentine for the shooting into a dwelling incident in December of 2021.

As of May 18, 2023, Jacques Terrell Valentine was detained in Hanover, Virginia, due to active warrants.

Valentine is being detained on a fugitive of justice warrant in Virginia by local authorities. He will go before a Virginia Judge for the extradition process.

Once he is back in Anderson, he will be charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.