OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – A man is facing three charges following a traffic stop in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop due to defective equipment Friday afternoon on Tokeena Road near Strawberry Farm Road.

During the traffic stop, deputies came in contact with the driver, Marty Allen Crawford, 52, of Oconee.

During the investigation, Crawford gave consent for deputies to search his vehicle.

During the search, deputies found methamphetamine and a gun on Crawford. Deputies then found more methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Crawford was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He was booked into the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office where he was released on a $45,000 bond.