SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Wednesday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:27 p.m. in the 600 block of Chesnee Highway a deputy pulled over a Mustang believed to be the other half of his previous domestic disturbance call.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Gabriel Selgado Ortiz, 43.

The incident report said the deputy immediately detected the smell of alcohol. The deputy also saw a 6 pack of beer and one open beer bottle tucked in between the passenger seat and the center console.

When asked how much he had to drink, Ortiz said he had 5 or 6 beers.

According to the incident report, Ortiz agreed to do a series of tests. Based on the results, the deputy said Oritz was too impaired to operate a vehicle and arrested him.

Oritz was charged with second-degree domestic violence, driving without a license, open container and third-degree driving under the influence.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.