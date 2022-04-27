SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.

While a Spartanburg County deputy was on routine patrol, he ran the license plate for a Ford F150 on W.O. Ezell Boulevard.

The tag returned as a person from a house who was targeted in a shooting last March.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Tevin Durham, 20, of Spartanburg, is known for recent robberies and chases.

The police report said that Durham exited the back of Spinz through the Chick-fil-A parking lot and made a wide turn onto W.O. Ezell Boulevard before turning onto Dorman Centre Drive without properly signaling.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and Durham stopped.

Once the deputy walked up to the truck, he noticed an open bottle of Bootlegger Jack Malt liquor.

Durham was removed from the truck that also had two minors.

During an investigation, the deputy found a baggie that had about 6 grams of green plant material in the glove box.

The sheriff’s office said Durham confessed to being in possession of the open container and marijuana.

Durham was arrested and charged with the following:

driving without a license

possession of marijuana

open container of liquor in vehicle

possession of liquor by minor

Durham is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.