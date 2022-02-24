ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Wednesday night on multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery in Asheville.
According to the Asheville Police Department, police arrested Boevino Antwane Hammond and charged him with the following:
- robbery w/ dangerous weapon
- conspiracy to commit robbery w/ dangerous weapon
- 1st degree kidnapping
- 2nd degree burglary
- assault w/ deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- larceny of motor vehicle
Hammond was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $310,000 bond.