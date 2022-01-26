Man faces child sex charges in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged Monday for child sex crimes in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Ronnie Lee Bowens,65, was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years of age), exposure of private parts in a lewd manner and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

The victim met with investigators on January 4, 2022 to describe an incident that took place with the suspect, whom they were acquainted with, sometime between 2001 and 2003.

The victim provided a detailed account of the incident, as well as Bowens’ identity.

Police said the sexual assault happened when the victim was between the age of 11 and 13.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding similar incidents or potential, related crimes committed by Bowens to contact the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.