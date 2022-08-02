OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man was arrested Monday on child sex crimes charges.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Donald Kevin Earle was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Investigators said that Earle told them on the phone Saturday that he had touched a child inappropriately.

According to warrants, the crimes happened between April 1 and August 1 and involved a child under the age of 11.

Earle is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center without bond.