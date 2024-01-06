ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – A man is facing a drug charge following a traffic stop in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a red Dodge durango on Clemson Boulevard and Cinema Avenue.

During the traffic stop, deputies made contact with Dakota Alewine, who was the passenger.

The sheriff’s office said inside an eyeglasses case, zipper pouch and in a sweatshirt were glass pipes and crystal methamphetamine.

Deputies seized more than 10 grams of meth during the traffic stop

Alewine has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.