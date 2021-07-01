Man faces drug charges after violating home arrest in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man charged for attempted murder in Cherokee County was arrested on weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.

Deputies said they charged Randall Dewon Armstrong, 27, of Spartanburg with trafficking meth over 400g, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute half mile of a school, possession of weapon during a violent crime and possession of weapon by a violent felon.

During a traffic stop on Wednesday, deputies located a large sum of money and a digital scale that tested positive for methamphetamine and placed inside a jar of baby formula.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to execute a search warrant on Armstrong apartment that he used as a stash location.

During the search, deputies located the following:

9,019 grams of methamphetamine

10.916 pounds of what Investigators believe to be MDMA/Ecstasy (173 individual plastic bags)

833.5 grams of marijuana

9 grams of blue tablets of what Investigators believe to be pressed Fentanyl

5 firearms

$46,210.00

According to the sheriff’s office, Armstrong is currently out on home detention for attempted murder in Cherokee County.

This case was a result of cooperation between Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Home Detention, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.