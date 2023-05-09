Drugs found during a traffic stop in Anderson County. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a motorcycle along Old Greenville Highway and Shadow Hill Drive.

During the traffic stop, the deputy identified the driver as Caleb Hiott and found the following items:

glass pipe with meth

more than 14 grams of meth,

more than 13 grams of cocaine

oxycodone pills

Green Bar pills

suboxone and

clear baggies of heroin

Hiott was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs.

He is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.