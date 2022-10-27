ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled Donald Herbert Campbell over during a traffic stop on Flat Rock Road in Iva on Oct. 11.

During the traffic stop, deputies located a machete sitting in his passenger seat.

After the machete was found, deputies located a clear baggie filled with more than 11 grams of methamphetamine.

Campbel was charged with driving under suspension and trafficking methamphetamine.