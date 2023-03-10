GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, which was working in Greenville County during a joint task force operation, deputies responded at 10:29 a.m. to a traffic stop conducted on a bus on I-85 southbound at mile marker 44.

Deputies said they could smell the odor of marijuana while approaching the bus.

Once on the bus, a deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The deputy then walked to the back and located the suspect 27-year-old Joel Torres.

The deputy searched Torres’ bag and located a gallon-sized black baggy with several packs of a green leafy substance inside, which Torres told them was marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy walked off the bus and talked to another deputy who had located a blue suitcase with a “large amount of marijuana.”

Deputies then got back on the bus and asked Torres what color his suitcase was. Torres said blue. They then asked him if that blue suitcase with marijuana was his and he said yes.

Torres told deputies he was taking it to Orlando, Florida.

Deputies said they seized about eight pounds of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of money.

Torres was arrested and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.