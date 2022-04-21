HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing drug charges Wednesday following a traffic stop in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a warrant service as a result of a traffic stop.

Deputies said while the driver, Treyveon McClure, was being taken into custody he resisted arrest and ran off.

During the foot chase, deputies saw McClure throwing suspected illegal narcotics from his clothing. A K-9 was deployed and McClure was taken into custody.

McClure was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in opium or heroin, felony maintain place controlled substance, resisting public officer and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

He is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $2,110,000 bond.