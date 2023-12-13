SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting pro-active enforcement in the area of 2070 New Cut Road.

While on patrol, a deputy saw a black Mustang with a broken windshield and a defective passenger side brake light.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at New Cut Road and Pollard Road.

Once the vehicle pulled over, deputies came in contact with the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Michael Dewayne Irby.

When deputies asked for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. Irby said he did not have a license on him but was getting his license back from the state of North Carolina.

When deputies asked his name and date of birth, Irby provided a false name twice, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then asked for him to provide his social security number. Once they was ran through the system, his real name popped up and confirmed he had two active family court bench warrants.

He was placed into handcuffs and searched.

During the search of his body, deputies located a small plastic bag containing green plant like substance and a black glasses case containing glass smoking pipe.

Once Irby was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, he was searched again. Deputies found a clear plastic bag containing a crystal white substance. Irby admitted to deputies it was meth.

Irby was charged with the following:

poss of 28g or less of marijuana

distribution of methamphetamine 2nd offense

driving under suspension 3rd or sub

habitual offender

report / false information to law enforcement

prisoners / contraband, furnish or poss county or municipal prisoners

He was issued a written warning for his cracked windshield and defective passenger side brake light.