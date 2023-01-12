SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing a slew of drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Spartanburg County.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Asheville Highway after a driver failed to use his turn signal.
During the stop, a deputy observed Jeffery Scott Newman, 53, of Boiling Springs, exhibit numerous signs of nervous behavior.
Deputies said Newman refused consent to search his vehicle; so another deputy deployed a K-9 who gave a positive indication that drugs were in the vehicle.
During the search of the vehicle, deputies located three bags of a purple substance believed to be fentanyl with a weight of 13.5 grams and $4,254.
Investigators arrived at the traffic stop after drugs were found and Newman gave consent to search his house.
During the search, deputies located the following:
- 127.5 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine
- 198 grams of a white powder/rock-like substance believed to be fentanyl
- 54 white capsules which contained an unidentified substance
- two guns
Once Newman was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, he was searched by jail staff and found to have 8.5 grams of a white powdery substance and 4 grams of a crystal-like substance on his person.
Newman was charged with the following:
- trafficking in meth 100 – 200
- trafficking in illegal drugs > 28
- MDP meth 3rd
- trafficking in illegal drugs 14 – 28
- two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- two counts of possession of a weapon by violent convicted felon
Newman is currently booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.