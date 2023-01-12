SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing a slew of drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Asheville Highway after a driver failed to use his turn signal.

During the stop, a deputy observed Jeffery Scott Newman, 53, of Boiling Springs, exhibit numerous signs of nervous behavior.

Deputies said Newman refused consent to search his vehicle; so another deputy deployed a K-9 who gave a positive indication that drugs were in the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies located three bags of a purple substance believed to be fentanyl with a weight of 13.5 grams and $4,254.

Investigators arrived at the traffic stop after drugs were found and Newman gave consent to search his house.

During the search, deputies located the following:

127.5 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine

198 grams of a white powder/rock-like substance believed to be fentanyl

54 white capsules which contained an unidentified substance

two guns

Once Newman was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, he was searched by jail staff and found to have 8.5 grams of a white powdery substance and 4 grams of a crystal-like substance on his person.

Newman was charged with the following:

trafficking in meth 100 – 200

trafficking in illegal drugs > 28

MDP meth 3rd

trafficking in illegal drugs 14 – 28

two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime

two counts of possession of a weapon by violent convicted felon

Newman is currently booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.