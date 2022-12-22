ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing drug charges Thursday in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Matthew Jennings in a gas station parking lot along Highway 24 in Townville.

Deputies located the following drugs on him and in his truck:

Items seized in Anderson County (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

35.1 grams of methamphetamine

45.9 grams of marijuana

7 Xanax pills found in a cigarette box

1 suboxone strip

gun

Jennings was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distribution schedule I, II, & III, distribution schedule IV, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.