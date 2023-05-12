BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing drug charges following a search warrant in Buncombe County.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant on a motel room in Chandler.
During the search, deputies seized the following items:
- 249 grams of methamphetamine
- 114.1 grams of fentanyl
- 29.4 grams of cocaine
- 194.2 grams of ephedrine
- $4,034
Stacey Eugene Lail, 49, of Candler, was arrested and charged with the following:
- two counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- trafficking fentanyl
- trafficking cocaine
- felony PWIMSD SCH I
- felony PWIMSD SCH II
- felony PWIMSD SCH II CS
- felony maintaining a veh/dwell/place controlled substance
- two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
Lail is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.