MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man is facing drug charges after deputies found meth inside the home.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a house for suspicion of drug action.

Once deputies arrived at the house, they found methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested 60-year-old Edward Dale Gregory, of Marion.

He was charged with felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and felonious maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.