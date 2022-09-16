OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing drug charges after a search warrant in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed Thursday at a house on Peachtree Lane.

During the seizure, deputies found a number of narcotics, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Stephen Maxwell Bruce, 46, of Seneca, was arrested and charged with the following:

trafficking in heroin

possession of a controlled substance

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

There were other people who were located inside of the residence, however, they were not charged and

were released from the scene.