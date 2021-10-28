Man faces drug trafficking charges in Oconee Co. after deputies locate stolen property

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man faces drug trafficking charges after deputies respond to stolen property in Oconee County Tuesday afternoon.

Bradley Scott Cantrell, 39, of Westminster, was arrested and charged for trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin.

Deputies responded to Cobb Trail Road due to information that Cantrell was staying at the location and that stolen items were located on that property.

Once deputies made contact with Cantrell and a woman at the incident location, they told Cantrell there were warrants for this arrest. That is when he ran from deputies.

Cantrell was taken into custody and the woman was released on scene.

After further investigation, Cantrell was also charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance possession of a stolen vehicle and possessing a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Cantrell is currently in the Oconee County Detention Center on a bond for $269,410.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.