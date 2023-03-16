SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing a driving under the influence charge following a traffic stop Wednesday evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at 11:54 p.m. at E. Saint John Street and Oakland Avenue due to a vehicle with no tail lights.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, in the middle of the roadway, the officer identified the driver as Ousvin Kenekham, 21, of Spartanburg.

Police said once Kenekham rolled down his window an odor of alcohol came out of the vehicle.

According to the officer, Kenekhan was stumbling over his words and could not remember tasks such as presenting his registration and insurance cards.

After taking his information, the officer asked Kenekhan if he had anything to drink and he said he had five shots.

Police asked said Kenekhan to complete a field sobriety test, but he denied doing the test.

Based on the evidence during the traffic stop, Kenehhan was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, the police department said.

He was booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.