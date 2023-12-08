ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing additional charges for allegedly placing hidden cameras in bathrooms at a south Asheville Starbucks.

We previously reported that the 37-year-old William Mcalpin Aycock IV with two counts of felony secret peeping by the Asheville Police Department.

Officers said an investigation was initiated on May 9.

After a lengthy investigation, officials were able to gather evidence at Aycock’s home that led to his arrest on September 8.

After serving a search warrant during Aycock’s initial arrest, investigators uncovered evidence that led to additional charges of two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.