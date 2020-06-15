Man faces multiple domestic violence charges from 3 separate incidents in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple domestic violence charges over the weekend.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy responded to a home on Singing Pines Road early Sunday morning after responding to a 911 call.

Once on-scene, the deputy made contact with the victim, and both the victim and another female left the home once more deputies arrived at the home.

According to the release, deputies said victim had injuries and was examined by paramedics, and then later went to the hospital for treatment.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Austin Tyrell Cousins, 28, of Seneca, was charged with applying pressure to the throat or neck of the victim.

Cousins was not found at the scene.

According to the release, a second and separate incident involving Cousins and the victim reportedly happened on May 24.

During that incident, a deputy responded to a home on Lonesome Pine Trail in regard to alleged threats Cousins had made in text messages, saying he would hard the victim.

A warrant was obtained against Cousins.

According to the release, the victim told the deputy of a third incident on May 19 while they were investigating the May 24 incident.

During the third incident, Cousins is accused of assaulting the victim at an address on Jaymory Way. The assault also reportedly occurred in front of two minor children.

According to the release, deputies attempted to serve warrants against Cousins — two counts of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and one count of second-degree domestic violence — but contact was not made.

Cousin was arrested over the weekend and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Sunday.

He remains in the detention center on $60,000 bond.