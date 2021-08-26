Man faces murder charges after missing fiancé found dead in Greenville, police says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said Thursday a man is charged with murder after his fiancé went missing and was found dead in April 2021.

Police said on March 16, 2020, the family of Brittany Michelle Davis contacted the Greenville Police Department to report her missing.

After learning that Davis had been living on McDaniel Avenue with her fiancé, Michael Lee Wilkerson, at the time of her disappearance, detectives uncovered evidence suggesting that Davis was deceased and likely a victim of foul play.

According to the police department, human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Georgia in April 2021. DNA testing confirmed that they belong to Davis. While it is believed that Davis died on or about February 12, 2020, the cause of death has not been determined.

Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, detectives had probable cause to charge Michael Lee Wilkerson with the murder of Brittany Michelle Davis.

On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Marshal’s Task Force, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Gwinnett County Police Department, Wilkerson was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Buford, GA.

Wilkerson is currently being held at the Gwinnett County jail and is awaiting extradition back to Greenville.