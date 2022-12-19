ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on Friday and faces several charges including drug trafficking and discharging a firearm in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting on Bartlett Street at 1:46 p.m. Friday, December 16. Police said no one was injured, but they did locate a shell casing at the scene.

Police said Jonathan Elliot Woolfolk was identified as the suspect and was located at Murray Hill Park shortly after the incident.

“As officers attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. While attempting to evade police Woolfolk pulled out a gun and threw it underneath a nearby vehicle,” the police department said.

Woolfolk was taken into custody and officers said they also found drugs on him during the arrest. He was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Discharge of a Firearm in the City

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking Methamphetamines

Officers said they seized 1.1 grams of cocaine, 52.9 grams of meth, and a Taurus .380 pistol.

He is being held at the Buncombe County Jail and on an $80,000 secured bond.