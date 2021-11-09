Man faces sexual assault charges months later in Spartanburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ronny Leggett (Source: Spartanburg Police Department)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct Tuesday afternoon. This comes months after police released a sketch of the suspect.

We previously reported that Spartanburg Police were investigating a sexual assault that took place near Priscilla Rumley Park on Sept. 20.

On Tuesday, Spartanburg Police Department signed arrests warrant on Ronny Shawnqual Leggett, 31, of Spartanburg.

Leggett was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, first degree assault and battery and kidnapping.

According to arrest warrants, Leggett did engage in sexual battery with the victim, strangled her with his hands and kidnapped her.

According to the Spartanburg County Detention Center’s website, Leggett was booked on Oct. 14 for general session court bench warrant, driving under session 2nd degree and failure to stop for a blue light.

Leggett is currently in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on those charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store