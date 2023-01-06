OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is facing a slew of charges following a disturbance Tuesday where deputies said he jumped through a window of a business and fell through the ceiling of another business.

We previously reported that dispatch received calls on Tuesday at 12:20 p.m. about a man, later identified as Joseph Allen Tuten who walked into a business at Hartwell Village and who was bleeding.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuten then ran out of the store, acting erratically in the parking lot, and then ran into two additional businesses.

Joseph Allen Tuten (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies responded to the scene and placed Tuten in investigative detention while an investigation was underway.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Tuten may have jumped through a window of a nearby business and ran on foot from that location.

According to arrest warrants, Tuten caused damage to the windows and curtains of a room at Lakeside Lodge by throwing a toilet tank cap, and himself, through a window.

Tuten also made entry into two other businesses at Hartwell Village, Ulta Beauty and Marshalls.

Tuten was taken into custody at Marshalls after deputies saw him standing on top of a cabinet while holding onto a light fixture, behind the cash registers at the front of the store.

He was charged with three counts of malicious injury to property.

Once Tuten was placed into a patrol vehicle, deputies said Tuten kicked out the window of the patrol vehicle and was able to escape.

Deputies located Tuten, place him back into the patrol vehicle and took him back to the hospital.

He is also charged with escape and public disorderly conduct.

Tuten is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $47,382.50 bond.