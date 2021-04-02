Man facing attempted murder, kidnapping charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they say assaulted, strangled, and threatened to kill a woman during a domestic violence incident in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old James Joseph Ungaro, Jr. is charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Malicious Injury to Personal Property.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Starling Drive near West Union Wednesday afternoon for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Warrants stated that the victim had been assaulted multiple times throughout the day and strangled until she was unconscious. Deputies also said that Ungaro had a gun and threatened to kill the victim.

According to warrants, Ungaro also broke the victim’s phones and punctured her car’s tire so that she could not leave or get call for help.

The sheriff’s office said Ungaro also made threats against law enforcement.

Ungaro was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Jennings Avenue in Seneca.

Ungaro is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center without bond.