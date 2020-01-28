Man facing charges for Belton burglaries, police say

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man is facing charges for at least two burglaries in Belton.

According to the Belton Police Department, officers responded to a home along Smythe Street on January 23 for a report of a burglary.

The victim told investigators that the burglary happened at some point in the past two weeks while they were away.

Officers were able to identify the victim’s neighbor, 43-year-old Larry Seals, as a suspect.

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Seals’ house and found several items belonging to the victim.

Seals was then charged with burglary, Belton Police said.

According to police, Seals was already in jail on unrelated burglary and possession of a controlled substance charges.

Police said they continue to investigate and are still searching for the remaining stolen items.