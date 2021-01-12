Man facing child sex crimes charges in Henderson Co., deputies say

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies charged a man in connection with multiple child sex crimes Tuesday.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, their department’s Special Victims Unit and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at home on Poor Boy Lane near Hendersonville.

As a result of the search, the sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Tyler Everett Sain was charged with five counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and second degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Sain is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $80,000 bond.

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.