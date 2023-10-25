CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and is facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Cherokee County on Friday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated the traffic stop near the 2400 block of Caney Creek Road.

The vehicle came to a stop and a man identified as Roger Wayne Stockton fled from the back seat of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Stockton was obtained and near him was a pouch containing 56.6 grams of methamphetamine, 21.7 grams of cocaine, 5.7 grams of fentanyl and a loaded firearm.

The sheriff’s office said Stockton, a convicted felon, was charged with:

trafficking in methamphetamine by transport

trafficking in methamphetamine by possession

trafficking in opium or heroin by transport

trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

felony possession of cocaine

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule II controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of a firearm by felon

Stockton received a $265,000 bond.