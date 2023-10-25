CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and is facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Cherokee County on Friday.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated the traffic stop near the 2400 block of Caney Creek Road.
The vehicle came to a stop and a man identified as Roger Wayne Stockton fled from the back seat of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
Stockton was obtained and near him was a pouch containing 56.6 grams of methamphetamine, 21.7 grams of cocaine, 5.7 grams of fentanyl and a loaded firearm.
The sheriff’s office said Stockton, a convicted felon, was charged with:
- trafficking in methamphetamine by transport
- trafficking in methamphetamine by possession
- trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
- trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
- felony possession of cocaine
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule II controlled substance
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- possession of a firearm by felon
Stockton received a $265,000 bond.