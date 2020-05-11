Man facing murder charges after deadly shooting in Gaffney, police say

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Dominique Dashawn Byers (From: Cherokee County Detention Center)

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Gaffney early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30am on West Robinson Street, according to polcie.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man’s body in the road with a gunshot wound.

The Cherokee County Coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Andre Rashard Gregory of Gaffney.

Witnesses in the neighborhood reported Gregory and another man, whom they were able to identify, got into an argument after a vehicle was sideswiped, according to the coroner.

The suspect, 27-year-old Dominique Dashawn Byers, was taken into custody at his home on Tansi Trail and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, according to Gaffney Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories