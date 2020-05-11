Man facing murder charges after deadly shooting in Gaffney, police say

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Gaffney early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30am on West Robinson Street, according to polcie.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man’s body in the road with a gunshot wound.

The Cherokee County Coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Andre Rashard Gregory of Gaffney.

Witnesses in the neighborhood reported Gregory and another man, whom they were able to identify, got into an argument after a vehicle was sideswiped, according to the coroner.

The suspect, 27-year-old Dominique Dashawn Byers, was taken into custody at his home on Tansi Trail and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, according to Gaffney Police.