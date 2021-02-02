Man facing several child sex crimes charges in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man is facing several charges after deputies said he sexually abused a child.
34-year-old Michael Tray Suddeth has been charged with six counts of second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and three counts of third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the crimes were reported to them in late December by a 12-year-old child.
Investigators said the abuse started when the child was 10 years old.
Deputies said the child gave a very detailed statement and was placed into Emergency Protective Custody in January.
The sheriff’s office said a search of the suspect’s home on Johnson Circle further corroborated the victim’s statement.
Suddeth was arrested by deputies at his workplace and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.