SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was flown to a burn center following a three-vehicle fire in Seneca.

According to the Seneca Fire Department, at 5:38 p.m. they responded to BorgWarner plant for vehicle fires.

Upon arrival, they saw three vehicles damaged or destroyed by the fire, the fire department said. One of the vehicles belonged to a man who was flown to the burn center in Augusta, G.A.

The fire department said they currently do not know the cause of the fire.