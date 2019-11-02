Man found dead after car fire, crash in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man’s body was found in a vehicle after a crash and fire early Saturday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called just before 1:00am to a crash and vehicle fire on Sam Langley Road.

After the fire was put out, a man was found dead in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are investigating the death due to what they say are suspicious circumstances.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who may have security cameras to check them for activity before 1:00am.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

The North Greenville Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.