MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead Friday afternoon at the Food Lion Distribution Center in Mauldin.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded at 2:00 p.m. to the Food Lion Distribution located at 208 Bi-Lo Boulevard.

The coroner’s office confirmed one man is dead. His identity has not been released.

Details are limited. We will update this story when more information becomes available.