GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man’s body was found in a home Wednesday morning following a fire in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the fire happened at a house on Kimbell Court around 2:30am.

The coroner said a man was found dead inside the home.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.