Man found dead in burned car in Spartanburg Co., homicide investigation underway

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man’s death is being investigated as homicide after his body was found in a burned vehicle Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Road near Blanchard Road for a report of a crash.

The victim, 37-year-old Lamar Douglas Jones of Spartanburg, was found in a burned vehicle.

Investigators said they determined that Jones’ injuries were not from a car crash.

There’s no word yet on how Jones died.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death but said there is no danger to the community.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

