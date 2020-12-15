Man found dead in front of Fountain Inn business, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Fountain Inn Police are investigating after a man was found dead in front of a business in Fountain Inn early Tuesday.

According to a news release, the coroner’s office and police responded to the building on North Weston Street at around 5 a.m.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Robert Allen Ingle, 46, of Fountain Inn.

Fountain Inn Police said the investigation is active and they are still working to gather facts and evidence.

According to the coroner’s office, there appears to be no foul play at this time.

