GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was found dead in a Greenville County home late Friday afternoon following a welfare check and fire.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 5:30pm for a welfare check at a home on Revis Creek Court.

Deputies said they found a man dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said that a fire had occurred in the home, as well.

There’s no word yet on how the man died.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.