OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was found dead Tuesday morning in a hotel room in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found in a room at the Tru by Hilton on Clemson Boulevard near Seneca shortly before 11:30am.

The sheriff’s office said their Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Division responded to the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.