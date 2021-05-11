Man found dead in Pickens Co. home, homicide investigation underway

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at his home Monday morning in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot to death at his home on Shade Tree Circle.

Investigators said no weapon was found at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were conducting interviews with relatives, friends, and acquaintances but that they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Heyward “Trey” Delno Price, III.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.