Man found dead in Pickens Co. home, homicide investigation underway

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at his home Monday morning in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot to death at his home on Shade Tree Circle.

Investigators said no weapon was found at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were conducting interviews with relatives, friends, and acquaintances but that they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Heyward “Trey” Delno Price, III.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store